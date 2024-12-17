Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse gets disappointing release update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has received a disappointing release update, with the film now not expected until 2026 at the earliest.

The much-anticipated sequel would complete a trilogy that began with 2018’s acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and continued with 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The third instalment was initially slated to be released on March 29, 2024.

However, the film was abruptly removed from Sony’s release schedule before that date came and went. Deadline now reports that Sony has no plans to release the film as part of their 2025 release calendar.

In September, Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton weighed in on what he said were inaccurate claims about the majority of the new movie being scrapped.

Reports from Vulture had suggested that production had halted due to conflicts with finishing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Work on the film was further delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, which prevented voice actors from recording their dialogue.

A scene from ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ ( Sony/Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse )

According to reports by reputable film insider Jeff Sneider, the film was then mostly scrapped and he predicted a new version would be unlikely to be released for the next two to three years. Sneider suggested that Sony had discarded most of the movie for “creative reasons” and said that the team behind it were “relieved” by the decision.

Composer Pemberton cast doubt on the veracity of those reports, saying: “Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate? Hmmmm…”

His comments came amid a backdrop of conflicts between Sony and Spider-Verse creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The pair had reportedly “endured a heated fight” over the budget for the spin-off series Spider-Noir, which led to the project not being renewed.

The two existing films have received critical acclaim including an Oscar nomination for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in the Best Animated Feature category.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In a four-star review for The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Across the Spider-Verse, much like its predecessor, treats its multiverse premise as a genuine creative challenge. There are cameos, gags, and visual references that draw from every corner and era of Spidey culture.

“It sprints right up the border of visual overload but never crosses it, thanks to a lightness of touch applied by its trio of directors, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson, and its writers, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. This is, dare I say it, how fan service should be done. It’s far easier to overlook the usual nostalgic pandering when it’s taken a backseat to genuine creativity.”