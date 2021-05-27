Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer

Spider-Man: Far From Home twist seemingly confirms popular Avengers: Endgame theory

Was this character in the background the whole time?

Thursday 27 May 2021 18:13
Spider-Man film Far From Home seems to confirm a fan theory about the ending of Avengers: Endgame.

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans noticed that one of Endgame‘s final scenes seemed to feature Talos, the character played by Ben Mendelsohn in Captain Marvel.

The background "cameo" appeared in the halls of Peter Parker’s high school after he’s reunited with best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) once Thanos’s destructive finger-snap is reversed.

While this particular theory has been unconfirmed by Marvel bosses, Spider-Man: Far From Home – which was released in 2019 – may have just confirmed Talos’s appearance after all.

In the third of the film’s three post-credits scenes, it’s revealed that the Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) fans have been watching throughout the running time are actually shape-shifting Skrulls in disguise – one of which is Talos.

It’s no stretch to assume that Talos was seen loitering around Parker’s high school in the closing moments of Endgame, especially considering the character ended up playing such a big part in Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is on Netflix now.

