Spider-Verse actor Shameik Moore responds to ‘haters’ who think he can’t play live-action Miles Morales
Actor wants to be the face of the character as well as the voice
Shameik Moore has responded to the “haters” who don’t think he should play the live-action Miles Morales.
Moore voices the superhero character in Sony’s animated Spider-Verse films, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Following rumours of a live-action version of the character makng his debut, Moore was asked in a new interview who he’d pick for the role. He told The Hook he “only had one” choice, confirming: “Yeah, it’s me.”
Moore went on: “I can’t really say much else. I think whoever gets the opportunity to play Miles Morales has a large responsbility on their shoulders. I think people would expect an iconic performance to follow these three films.” (The actor will voice Morales once more in trilogy-closer Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2024.)
However, some fans were quick to point out that it might not necessarily work to have Moore play Morales considering the character is a teenage schookid, and the actor is 28.
“I think at this juncture he might be too old,” one person teplied, with another adding: “It needs to be someone younger.”
In addition to this, Moore has been trolled by a contingent of Twitter users, to which he replied: “I didn’t realise y’all were haters like this lol.” In a follow-up post, he said: “Let me just post and leave.”
Since this, Moore has been supported by fans urging him not to let the negative comments get to him.
Across the Spider-Verse is receiving huge acclaim and box office success – but some viewers were left frustrated by the film’s ending.
Other actors to have played Spider-Man include Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.
Holland, the current live-action iteration of Peter Parker, has announced a year-long break from acting due to the demands of new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, which begins Friday (9 June).
