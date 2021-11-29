Marvel fans hoping to secure tickets to see Spider-Man: No Way Home have hit quite the obstacle.

Tickets went on sale in the early hours of Monday (29 November), however cinema websites in both the UK and US crashed due to the demand.

While waiting for tickets to become available, many fans tweeted their frustration and disappointment over lengthy waiting times, which led to failure in buying the ones they wanted.

Shortly after the tickets went on sale, they soon began being listed on eBay for prices ranging from $200 (£150) to $25,000 (£18.7,000).

The New Jersey-based user who listed tickets for the latter price was offering an undisclosed number of tickets, and wrote underneath: “If you know you know.”

Another user listed five tickets for $14,200.69, telling bidders: “Price non negotiable.”

The cost of one ticket to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in the cinema is between $10 (£7.50) and $20 (£15).

AfterComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis shared a screenshot of one of the listings, many criticised the seller.

“Imagine being the person who thinks a ticket for a movie which will easily become available in like a day or two is worth that much,” one said, with another adding: “This is an abuse and feels illegal.”

One fan decided to “just watch it on Disney Plus in a few months”, although a fellow Marvel lover pointed out that might prove difficult as the film is a joint production with Sony.

There is particular excitement for Tom Holland’s third standalone film due to the return of several characters from previous non-Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man films.

This will occur due to the Multiverse, a series of alternate worlds featuring a variety of characters, dead and alive.

It’s known that villains including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) will return. Many fans are convinced that former Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also show up in some capacity.

Some believed that Garfield secretly featured in the most recent trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on 15 December.