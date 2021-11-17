Marvel fans think they have spotted an unexpected villain in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

With only one month to go until Tom Holland’s superhero returns for his third standalone film, fan excitement has been fuelled even more by the newly released footage.

While it’s known that Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) will all appear thanks to the introduction of the multiverse, it’s now suspected that a final new villain could also show up.

In the trailer, one shot appears to show what many are theorising could be classic comic book villain Hobgoblin.

Fans have zoomed in on the figure, with many believing it could be the character of Ned, who has been played by Jacob Batalon since Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Adding fuel to this idea is the fact that, in the comics, Ned is Hobgoblin’s alter ego – and Batalon has been asking Marvel bosses to play the villain for some time now.

In 2019, while promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home, he told Fandom: “I’m saying it outright all the time and no one’s taking me seriously.”

Could Ned become Hobgoblin in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’? (Marvel Studios)

Fans are attempting to piece together what could happen in the new film, with one theory suggesting that Peter Parker will opt to save MJ (Zendaya) over Ned in the new film, which could see him then team up with the newly-arrived villains.

Another theory believes it could be another version of Ned from another universe.

Regardless, it’s believed that this villain could complete the Sinister Six, a deadly group made up of Spider-Man’s foes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on 15 December – two days earlier than the US.