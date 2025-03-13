Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This is Spinal Tap – one of the funniest comedy movies of all time – is officially getting a sequel and a teaser trailer has already been released ahead of its September release date.

Spinal Tap II – The End Continues is a direct sequel to 1984’s This is Spinal Tap, which starred Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Christopher Guest.

The mockumentary about a hapless heavy metal band, dubbed “England’s loudest band”, was directed by and starred Rob Reiner, who is returning to direct the new film, with McKean, Shearer and Guest all reprising their roles.

Bleecker Street has acquired the rights to the sequel and the original movie too, which will be restored and re-released in cinemas over the summer. It will also return to steaming services later this year.

The 30-second teaser trailer doesn’t reveal much about the fil, but does nod to a joke from the original film where a Marshall guitar speaker “turns up to 11”. However, one dial now turns up to infinity.

The sequel will follow the band as they reunite after a 15-year hiatus for one final concert. Reiner will once again play documentarian Marty DiBergi who follows the group on tour with music icons Elton John, Paul McCartney and Garth Brooks all reportedly making cameos.

open image in gallery Spinal Tap II ( Bleecker Street )

Also appearing will be Canadian singer Paul Shaffer, The Nanny star Fran Drescher and British comedians Nina Conti, Kerry Godliman and Chris Addison.

In a statement, Reiner said: “So happy to be working with the folks at Bleecker Street who are passionate about keeping Tap’s legacy alive and happy to give Marty DiBergi another shot at relevancy.”

“We feel privileged for the opportunity to work with Rob Reiner and the brilliant minds behind the original This Is Spinal Tap, and to be part of a film that has resonated with so many,” added Bleecker Street’s CEO Andrew Karpen and president Kent Sanderson.

“This Is Spinal Tap isn’t just a movie – it’s a cultural touchstone that pioneered the mockumentary genre and left an indelible mark on both film and music. Returning to this world through Spinal Tap II is an extraordinary chance to celebrate its legacy while creating something fresh for both new and devoted audiences.”

open image in gallery David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) of Spinal Tap performing at Live Earth in 2007 ( Matt Cardy/Getty Images )

Nearly a decade ago, Reiner and the actors sued French media group Vivendi and its subsidiary StudioCanal for hundreds of millions of pounds over claims that the studio withheld profits from the film, its music and its merchandise.

They reportedly settled the lawsuit in 2020.

Spinal Tap have briefly performed as a real band, reuniting for a tribute to Freddie Mercury, Glastonbury and environmental Live Earth concerts.

In 2009, the mock group were nominated for Classic Rock magazine’s Roll of Honour.