A Canadian restaurant has accused Zachary Quinto of acting like an “entitled child” by yelling at staff and bringing the host to tears.

On June 2, Manita, a café and bar in Toronto, criticized the Star Trek actor for his alleged behavior, calling him “an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer.”

“Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for,” the eatery wrote on an Instagram Story.

“Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable,” it added. “Mr Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them.”

In a later post, the restaurant expanded on the incident, writing: “This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time an irate guest has taken our frustrations out on our staff.

“Manita is deeply grateful for our mostly incredible, friendly, gracious guests … who may give us constructive feedback from time to time,” it continued. “To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned.”

The Independent has contacted Quinto’s representative for comment.

The American actor and film producer, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Sunday, shared photos and videos from the day, which included a trip to Canada’s Wonderland theme park.

“Thank you for such an incredible birthday adventure!!!” Quinto wrote on his Instagram Story, tagging the amusement park in a photo of the venue’s entrance.

‘Mr Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else,’ the restaurant wrote on Instagram ( Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva )

In another post, he was photographed seated in front of a birthday cake with his eyes closed and his hand over his heart.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Quinto is best known for taking over the role of Spock from Leonard Nimoy in the 2009 Star Trek reboot. He later reprised the role in two Star Trek sequels and has voiced the character in various video game adaptations.

“There’s obviously something about me that lends itself to that kind of a role,” he told The Independent in 2022. “I think I have an ability sometimes to hold my experience in a way that’s internal. And I don’t necessarily always feel the need to give things away.”

Quinto is also well-known for playing the villain Sylar on NBC’s four-season drama Heroes, which ran from 2006 to 2010.