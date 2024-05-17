Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Serkis' mysterious Star Wars: The Force Awakens characters has finally been named as 'Supreme Leader Snoke'.

The Golden Globe-nominated actor can be seen in full motion capture gear in a new Lucasfilm image but further details about his role remain unknown. He looks like he means serious business in the picture so perhaps he'll be on the side of the baddies.

Serkis revealed last year that Snoke was behind the ominous voiceover in the first teaser trailer. "There has been an awakening," he says. "Have you felt it? The dark side and the light."

Serkis is known as the 'godfather of motion capture' for his acclaimed performances as Gollum in Lord of the Rings and Caesar in The Planet of the Apes. He will also be starring as Baloo the bear in his directorial debut Jungle Book: Origins.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Show all 7 1 / 7 Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens The Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens John Boyega in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens The new light saber in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens JJ Abrams' seventh Star Wars, The Force Awakens Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens Storm Troopers in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser trailer Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens A still from the first Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser trailer Star Wars

New character photos from Annie Leibovitz were released earlier this month as part of a Vanity Fair cover feature showing original cast members Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Kenny Baker alongside a host of fresh faces.

John Boyega is Finn, Daisy Ridley is Rey, Adam Driver is Kylo Ren, Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron, Lupita Nyong'o is pirate Max Kanata and Gwendoline Christie is Captain Phasma.

JJ Abrams' seventh instalment of the sci-fi franchise will be set 30 years after Return of the Jedi but fans have to wait until 18 December to see it.