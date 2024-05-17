Star Wars 7: Andy Serkis character revealed as Supreme Leader Snoke
Serkis is seen in full motion capture gear in a new The Force Awakens image
Andy Serkis' mysterious Star Wars: The Force Awakens characters has finally been named as 'Supreme Leader Snoke'.
The Golden Globe-nominated actor can be seen in full motion capture gear in a new Lucasfilm image but further details about his role remain unknown. He looks like he means serious business in the picture so perhaps he'll be on the side of the baddies.
Serkis revealed last year that Snoke was behind the ominous voiceover in the first teaser trailer. "There has been an awakening," he says. "Have you felt it? The dark side and the light."
Serkis is known as the 'godfather of motion capture' for his acclaimed performances as Gollum in Lord of the Rings and Caesar in The Planet of the Apes. He will also be starring as Baloo the bear in his directorial debut Jungle Book: Origins.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens in picturesShow all 7
New character photos from Annie Leibovitz were released earlier this month as part of a Vanity Fair cover feature showing original cast members Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Kenny Baker alongside a host of fresh faces.
John Boyega is Finn, Daisy Ridley is Rey, Adam Driver is Kylo Ren, Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron, Lupita Nyong'o is pirate Max Kanata and Gwendoline Christie is Captain Phasma.
JJ Abrams' seventh instalment of the sci-fi franchise will be set 30 years after Return of the Jedi but fans have to wait until 18 December to see it.
