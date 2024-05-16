Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New Star Wars villain Kylo Ren might not be what fans are expecting, The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams has hinted.

Adam Driver will star as the next big baddie but instead of being aligned with the Sith following that Darth Vader and Emperor were members of, he serves a different, even more terrifying leader.

"Kylo Ren is not a Sith," Abrams told Empire magazine. "He works under Supreme Leader Snoke, who is a powerful figure on the Dark Side of the Force."

Kylo Ren will likely admire Vader but it will be Andy Serkis' character Snoke who most inspires his evil. Little is known about Snoke as yet, but Serkis will be using his famous motion capture skills to play him, suggesting that this enemy may not be human.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Show all 7 1 / 7 Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens The Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens John Boyega in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens The new light saber in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens JJ Abrams' seventh Star Wars, The Force Awakens Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens Storm Troopers in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser trailer Star Wars Star Wars: The Force Awakens in pictures Star Wars: The Force Awakens A still from the first Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser trailer Star Wars

Abrams also teased Kylo Ren and Snoke's gang The First Order, comparing it to Nazis who fled Germany after Hitler's downfall and suggesting that there could be a resurgence.

"That all came out of conversations about what would have happened if the Nazis all went to Argentina but then started working together again," he said. "Could The First Order exist as a group that actually admired The Empire? Could Vader be a martyr? Could there be a need to see through what didn't get done?"

Star Wars has long been drawing visual inspiration from the Nazis but by the sounds of things, Abrams' movie is going to get even more twisted.

Catch Star Wars: The Force Awakens in UK cinemas from 18 December.