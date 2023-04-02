Star Wars fandom mourns loss of ‘family member’ Angie Mayhew

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Star Wars fans are paying tribute to Angie Mayhew, the wife of actor Peter Mayhew.

As the wife of the Chewbacca star, who died in 2019, Angie would regularlu attend conventions alongside her husband, and was embraced by the fandom.

After his death, Angie would regularly update Star Wars fans via the Peter Mayhew Foundation, who announced news of her death on Sunday (2 April).

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Angie Mayhew,” the statement read.

“After complications from a double heart valve replacement surgery, she has joined her beloved, Peter Mayhew, in the stars. Her kindness, love and generosity will always be remembered.”

Angie recently spoke out against the selling of her late husband’s Star Wars memorabilia that was found in his attic after he died.

“When we moved out of this house, Peter’s movement challenges made it impossible for him to get into the attic to get the rest of these memories,” she wrote. “It really breaks my heart to see our belongings auctioned off like this by [auction house founder] Angus Ashworth and Ryedale Auctioneers.”

She said “it was one of Peter’s and my biggest regrets that we had to leave these items behind”, adding: “His knees and joints had gotten to be so painful that he was no longer able to go into the attic to get them.”

Star Wars online encyclopedia Wookieepedia wrote: “May she rest in peace. Angie was truly a special one, and we will all miss her greatly.”

@Planetgrl added: “Both were a shining light in the dark void. Sending healing light to the Mayhew family,” while Star Wars Holocron wrote: “Angie Mayhew, the widow of Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, has passed away. Angie was lovely to meet at conventions and co-started The Peter Mayhew Foundation to provide assistance to adults and kids in need. May the Force be with you.”

‘Peter Mayhew Foundation’ announces Angie Mayhew’s death (Twitter)

Convention organisers @Showmasters wrote: “We’re heartbroken to learn of the passing of the incredible Angie Mayhew. Angie was a truly lovely lady who loved Peter and helped to keep him alive for many more years because she loved and looked after him so well. She has helped so many people who needed help in their lives…”

Meanwhile, The Padawan Collector added: “We lost a loved member of our Star Wars family today. Angie Mayhew, wife of the late Peter Mayhew who famously played Chewbacca, passed away hours ago. If you saw Peter at conventions, it was Angie sitting by his side and talking to us fans as well.”

Angie will no doubt be remembered at Star Wars Celebration, , which is taking place in London from 8-10 April.