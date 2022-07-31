‘I was with Chewie. I was in the full costume’: Taron Egerton reveals he turned down young Han Solo role
‘I just didn’t feel it’
Kingsman star Taron Egerton has claimed that he turned down the role of a young Han Solo in the Star Wars prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story.
The actor revealed that he got as far as donning the character’s famous costume and meeting the character of Chewbacca but ultimately turned it down.
Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Ceasar!) was eventually cast as the younger version of Harrison Ford’s buccanneering space smuggler, though the film – and Ehrenreich’s performance – was met with mixed reviews.
Egerton discussed the role during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I’ll be honest, I got on the Falcon,” he said, referring to Han Solo’s spacecraft, the Millenium Falcon.
“I was with Chewie. I was in the full costume,” he continued. “I felt like I got there, I did it, I lived it.”
He ultimately felt that he would not have suited the role of a younger Ford, and stepped away during the following round of auditions.
“It just felt to me like I didn’t feel... like you know when we mentioned earlier, that thing when I read the Kingsman script and I was like, ‘This is… I’ve gotta do this. This is my part,’” he said. “I just didn’t feel it.”
While he had previously spoken about wanting to be considered for the role, the podcast appearance marks the first time Egerton has confirmed he auditioned for Solo.
“It’s far enough in the past now that I feel I can say that,” he added. “I hope no one feels annoyed that I have said it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies