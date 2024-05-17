Jump to content

Star Wars: The Last Jedi fans are posting topless photos of themselves for the 'Kylo Ren challenge'

Kick-started by John Mayer

Jack Shepherd
Tuesday 02 January 2018 16:10 GMT
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Back trailer

While Star Wars: The Last Jedi may have proven divisive, there’s one character who everyone has consistently praised: Kylo Ren/Ben Solo.

The over-emotional Force wielder, played by Adam Driver, made for a thoroughly interesting villain who was the perfect nemesis for Rey.

However, one scene in The Last Jedi left viewers quite surprised. During one Force-Skype conversation between Kylo and Rey the terrifying villain appears topless, surprising our hero who implores Kylo to put something on.

In response to the already infamous scene, musician John Mayer decided to post a photo of himself similarly topless to Instagram with the hash-tag #KyloRenChallenge.

Soon enough, various Star Wars fans began posting photos of themselves with their upper halves exposed, expressing kinship with the troubled Kylo Ren.

While the scene may have seemed slightly odd in The Last Jedi, co-sound supervisors Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce have reasoned why director Rian Johnson wanted to include the topless Kylo.

"That was important to establish what she was actually seeing," Klyce said. "Was she hearing his voice or seeing his face or just his eyes? And so that [shirtless] scene is to inform the audience: 'Oh, she can see his body.' It's also good humour."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now.

