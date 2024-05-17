Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While Star Wars: The Last Jedi may have proven divisive, there’s one character who everyone has consistently praised: Kylo Ren/Ben Solo.

The over-emotional Force wielder, played by Adam Driver, made for a thoroughly interesting villain who was the perfect nemesis for Rey.

However, one scene in The Last Jedi left viewers quite surprised. During one Force-Skype conversation between Kylo and Rey the terrifying villain appears topless, surprising our hero who implores Kylo to put something on.

In response to the already infamous scene, musician John Mayer decided to post a photo of himself similarly topless to Instagram with the hash-tag #KyloRenChallenge.

Soon enough, various Star Wars fans began posting photos of themselves with their upper halves exposed, expressing kinship with the troubled Kylo Ren.

While the scene may have seemed slightly odd in The Last Jedi, co-sound supervisors Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce have reasoned why director Rian Johnson wanted to include the topless Kylo.

"That was important to establish what she was actually seeing," Klyce said. "Was she hearing his voice or seeing his face or just his eyes? And so that [shirtless] scene is to inform the audience: 'Oh, she can see his body.' It's also good humour."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Show all 46 1 / 46 Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Here we are, the new Star Wars trailer! Kicking things off is Kylo Ren looking over something being built by the First Order. Look closely and you can just about spot some AT-STs lurking around. Over the top we hear Snoke: “When I found you… Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Some of the new-look AT-ATs, now known as AT-M6. Seeing as the original initials stood for “All Terrain Armoured Transport”, these new beasts known as the “All Terrain MegaCaliber Six”. Not quite as catchy but sure to sell a few more toys. Above them is Kylo’s Upsilon-class command shuttle. Anyway, we’re on Crait, a mineral planet which once housed the Rebel Alliance base during the Galactic Civil War. We later see Leia here, the General having decided to bring the Resistance to the planet. We’re sure to see a large battle here, perhaps like the opening of Empire Strikes Back? Snoke, who we presume is talking about Kylo, continues: “I saw raw… Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown “Untamed power.” Snoke’s grizzled voice echoes out as Kylo marches into battle. Thanks to the red, we presume the villain is still on Crait. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown “… and beyond that…” Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown “…something truly special” Where exactly this shot fits into the timeline remains unclear. We’re also not sure where this ominous red-room is. Twin Peaks? More likely Snoke’s throne room, considering there are two of his Elite Praetorian Guards behind the lightsaber. Seeing as Snoke’s talking about why he chose Kylo as an apprentice, could this be a flashback? Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Just as Snoke finishes saying “special” we suddenly cut to Rey on Ahch-To, wielding Luke’s weapon. Could Snoke have actually been speaking to her? Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown The handing of the baton. Turns out Luke did take the lightsaber at the end of The Force Awakens! Rey says: “Something inside of me has always been there…” Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Luke’s in unhappy shock. Angry? Annoyed? What Luke?!?! Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Rey approaches a haunted looking tree. Now, we’ve actually seen this before, but not on film. During Marvel’s tie-in comic called Shattered Empire — which takes place moments after Return of the Jedi — we see Poe Dameron’s mother rescue a Force-sensitive tree. She takes one part of the tree while Luke takes the other. Turns out, that tree has something of a big part to play. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown “…but not it’s awake.” The Force has truly awoken inside of Rey, after being hidden there for some time. Inside the tree, we see a book, possibly the Journal of the Whills. Originally created by George Lucas as a plot device, the journal was intended to contain all of the Jedi adventures. Come the novelisation of The Force Awakens and the journal was made canon. The question is, what’s Luke doing with it? Learning about the ways of the Jedi? Has Luke decided their should be no Jedi because whenever the Jedi exist, so do the Sith? Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Some stunning shots of Rey trailing on Ahch-To. Rey continues: “… and I need help.” Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Cinematographer Steve Yedlin, who previously worked with Rian Johnson on Looper, has done a amazing job. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Luke looks highly concerned as Rey begins tearing apart the island with the Force. Again, another similarity to Empire: we’re seeing Luke fulfil the Yoda role, training Rey. However, this time, there’s fear in Luke’s heart. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Another great shot, previously seen in the first trailer, showing off Rey’s strength. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before…” Luke is completely shaken by Rey’s strength. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown “…It didn’t scare me enough then…” An extended version of the flashback seen during The Force Awakens when Rey touches the lightsaber for the first time. Luke’s seen Kylo Ren, then Ben Solo, destroy an entire Jedi order before. Seeing someone with those abilities once more can only mean something bad’s going to happen. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown “…It does now.” Another scene from the flashback. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Just to make sure we know who Luke’s referring to, a shot of Kylo Ren looking very Darth Vader. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown A new look at Kylo’s scare, caused by Rey during Episode VII’s final battle. “Let the past diem” the messed up young man says while smashing a wall. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Kylo’s flying off into battle. Could he be aiming to literally kill the past off and murder another parent? Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown The kid obviously has his grandfather’s piloting skills. He’s driving the newly tweaked TIE silencer towards Leia’s main ship. Has the battle on Crait already happened and they’ve had to leave? Or have they landed on the planet because of the aerial attack? We hear Kylo say “Kill it if you have to”, aimed at his mother? Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown A few shots of the late Carrie Fisher as Leia. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown From the intertwining shots of Leia and Kylo, there’s a connection between the two, perhaps even some sort of communication? Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown “That’s the only way you will become what you meant to be,” says Kylo as his ship locks onto, then fires, at Leia. The General can’t die, surely? They wouldn’t spoil that in the trailer? The question here, really, is who is Kylo talking to? Presumably, considering the final moments of the trailer, Rey. By saying “kill the past”, can we assume Kylo’s telling Rey to kill her new mentor and join the Dark side? Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Here comes the Millenium Falcon. Are we on Crait once more? Has Chewy gone to help the Resistance? Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Ah, the Porgs. The most GIFable moment from the trailer. Toy shops are stocking up now as these are bound to become best sellers. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Poe Dameron’s back and under fire. He looks almost surprised at the attack. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown We have to assume he’s heading out to meet Kylo and defend General Leia from the oncoming attack. “We have a spark, that will light the fire, that will burn the First Order down,” says Poe. What’s the spark, though? Defeating someone in battle? Finding Luke? Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Meanwhile, Captain Phasma’s also back… Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown And battling Finn. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown These shots are amazing. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Wow. Hopefully Phasma will actually have something interesting to do this time around. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown BB-8! But the guy has been hit. Poor BB-8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Luke looks terrified once more, as if struck down by someone. Has Rey turned on the mentor? Or has Kylo arrived and beaten Luke? We’re still on Ach-To, so can we presume Kylo finds a way to find the Skywalker(s)? “This is not going to go the way you think,” the fallen Jedi says. Referring to Rey or Kylo? Likely the latter, who turned to the dark side, but who knows. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Another new creature, sure to sell a few toys. Back on Criat again. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Big door, mysterious character. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown It’s Leia, looking remarkably sad. Has Kylo finally come for her? She looks like an upset mother, for sure. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Rey’s let her hair down, styling her new Jedi look. She seems to be chasing Luke as he runs away. Or perhaps just more training. Or running away from Kylo? We have a lot of questions… Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown A shot of Finn, captured by the First Order. What fate awaits the former Storm Trooper? Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Another look at the First Order, looking ready to great a powerful figure, likely Snoke. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown The battle of Crait will surely be another brilliant Star Wars set piece. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Now, here’s something really interesting: a first look at Supreme Leader Snoke, who is nether a giant nor a hologram. The character is even wearing a golden outfit. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown What’s this! He’s torturing Rey! Has she been captured by Kylo?! Does that mean Luke has fallen?! “Fulfil your destiny,” the Dark Lord says, likely trying to persuade Rey to accept her fate as a powerful warrior for evil, rather than good. Will she turn to the Dark side?! Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Rey: “I need someone to show me my place in all this.” Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown Kylo. Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown An outstretched hand. Kylo asking Rey to join the evil cause? Are we going to see Rey turn evil? Or perhaps become the first Grey Jedi, one who balances good and evil? Whatever the case, we’re hugely excited for the film, which touches down 15 December.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now.