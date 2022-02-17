A new Star Wars book reveals that George Lucas had one big concern about Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda – whose real name is Grogu – first appeared in The Mandalorian in November 2019 and, just two months later, showrunner Jon Favreau shared a photo of Lucas cuddling the character on-set.

However, during the development of the series, Lucas had been worried about the character, and made one request to executive producer and director Dave Filoni.

In the book The Art of the Mandalorian Season 2, Esquire notes that Filoni “had a talk with George, at one, point, about the Child”.

“His main concern was that the kid has to have a proper amount of training,” Filoni stated.

Fortunately, for Lucas, this is shown in The Book of Boba Fett, with Grogu being trained by Luke Skywalker.

Din Darin and Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian’ (Disney Plus)

By the end of that episode, though, he leaves Luke and returns to the side of Din Darin (Pedro Pascal).

The pair will return in The Mandalorian season three, although a release date for the series is yet to be announced.