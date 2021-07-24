Mark Hamill has delighted fans by revealing that he has featured in every Star Wars film since 2015.

The actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy – later reprising the role in the sequels – has lent his voice to a number of secret cameos in the Disney-era films.

Star Wars fansite Wookiepedia initially tweeted that Hamill had voiced a character on the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian (separate to his big end-of-season return as Luke).

Hamill then responded by saying: “Did you know... I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015? (Sequels, Solo, Rogue One)”

In Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Hamill is credited under the pseudonym William M Patrick (a fusion of his brothers’ names).

Patrick’s name is simply listed under “additional voices”, though some of Hamill’s exact cameos have been identified by fans.

In The Last Jedi, Hamill voiced an alien called Dobbu Scay, who is seen in the casino on Canto Bight. He also reportedly performed motion capture footage for the role.

In The Rise of Skywalker, he voiced another alien named Boolio.

The Star Wars films can be streamed now on Disney Plus.