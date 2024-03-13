Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Star Wars actor Michael Culver has died, aged 85.

The actor was known for numerous theatre credits as well as his memorable role in 1980 sequel The Empire Strikes Back, and had been suffering with poor health in recent years. He died on 27 February.

Culver’s agent announced the news on Wednesday (13 March), stating: “We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver.

“A career spanning over 50 years with notable roles in Sherlock Holmes, A Passage to India, Secret Army and, of course, one of the most memorable death scenes in the Star Wars franchise.”

The statement said that Culver “largely gave up acting in the early 2000s to concentrate his efforts into his political activism”, adding: “It’s been an honour to have represented Michael for the last decade and to have taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe.

In The Empire Strikes Back, Culver played veteran fleet officer Captain Lorth Needa, who was the commander of one of Darth Vader’s Imperial Star Destroyers.

He is the character whom Darth Vader telekinetically strangles to death.

The actor’s agent said that Culver “was lost for words when he saw his queue line with nearly 200 people waiting to see him” at a Star Wars convention in Chicago, which took place in 2019.

Culver performed several productions with Dundee Repertory Theatre from 1959 to 1961, following which he appeared in seven Shakespeare productions at the Old Vic in London

Following uncredited roles in early James Bond films From Russia with Love (1963) and Thunderball (1965), Culver amassed numerous TV credits throughout the 1970s, appearing in The Adventures of Black Beauty , BBC drama Secret Army and a standalone episode of The Sweeney.

More to follow