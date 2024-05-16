Jump to content

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 'Emo Kylo Ren' Twitter account provides the best origin story

Are you really prepared to go deep into the psyche of The Force Awakens' new villain? Because it's mainly Evanescence lyrics. 

Clarisse Loughrey
Wednesday 23 December 2015 12:24 GMT
The 'Emo Kylo Ren' Twitter account explains everything you'd ever need to understand about Star Wars' angsty new villain.

CAUTION: major spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. You've been warned!

Yes, it's time we finally admit it. Kylo Ren isn't the sinister heir to Darth Vader's throne; he's just the ultimate angsty millennial. A petulant, stubborn man-child who's thrown so many temper tantrums in his time Stormtroopers know just to back off; probably to go inform accounting yet another console is going to need replacing.

Well, the 'Emo Kylo Ren' Twitter account is here to help make sense of everything; glimpsing into the mind of an adolescent Ren and revealing it in all its self-pitying, philosophising glory. Guess what? He loves Evanescence, Chuck Palahniuk's Fight Club, and (of course) Darth Vader. And none of that is surprising.


A self-described 'Ren's rights activist', the account also provides a possible explanation as to why the villain was so infuriated by getting bested by a woman like Rey.


And, really, for anyone wondering how the son of two of the galaxy's greatest heroes could have turned to the Dark Side, here's the only explanation you could possibly ever need:


'Emo Kylo Ren' already has 48.5K followers. Wait, are we sure this isn't a recruitment drive for the First Order?

