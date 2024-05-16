Star Wars: The Last Jedi director says it's time for a female or non-white director
Rian Johnson seemed enthusiastic at the idea of a woman or director of colour leading a future instalment of the popular film franchise
Rian Johnson gave an enthusiastic response after being asked whether a Star Wars episode might be given to a female or non-white director.
The Star Wars: The Last Jedi director was speaking at a press conference in London when he was asked about it, the BBC reports.
"Hell yes, it's time," he responded. "There are so many incredibly talented female directors, directors of colour out there, and so many that I would love to see play in this universe."
Every Star Wars film from George Lucas has been directed by a white man. But The Last Jedi and 2015's The Force Awakens were both praised for starring a female lead character and featuring a diverse main cast.
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has previously expressed a wish to find a female director for the franchise "when the time is right".
Star Wars: The Last Jedi has received largely positive reviews from critics. Read our review here.
