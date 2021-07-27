Actor Stephen Dorff has reportedly claimed his comments were “taken a little bit out of context”, after an interview in which he criticised Marvel films went viral.

Speaking to The Independent earlier this month, the Blade star said he was “embarrassed” by films such as Black Widow, which stars Scarlett Johansson as the title character.

“I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” Dorff said. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director who’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

Speaking toTMZ this week, however, the 47-year-old said he felt bad about his earlier comments, and claimed he was caught “in a moment where I was s**t-talking a little bit”.

The US publication reports that he has yet to see the film, but has cleared the air with Johansson.

Dorff’s initial remarks echoed those made by director Martin Scorsese, who sparked uproar among Marvel fans in 2019 after saying the studio made it feel like cinema was being “invaded by theme park” films.

“Theatres have become amusement parks,” he said. “That is all fine and good but don’t invade everything else in that sense.

“That is fine and good for those who enjoy that type of film and, by the way, knowing what goes into them now, I admire what they do. It’s not my kind of thing, it simply is not. It’s creating another kind of audience that thinks cinema is that.”