Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘He’s Marty’: Stephen Graham says Martin Scorsese ‘has the right’ to criticise Marvel films

Scorsese has made his distaste for superhero films clear in recent years

Nicole Vassell
Saturday 19 November 2022 06:30
Comments
Matilda the Musical trailer

Stephen Graham has offered his take on director Martin Scorsese’s infamous remarks about Marvel and DC films.

The renowned director made headlines in 2019 for his stance against superhero films, as he claimed they didn’t explore the emotional and psychological complexities of being human enough to be classified as cinema.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” he said at the time.

His comments sparked an ongoing debate about the legitimacy of superhero films as art. Notably, Spider-Man star Tom Holland disputed Scorsese’s words last year, saying that he considers Marvel films to be “real art”.

Other high-profile figures to wade in on the row included Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L Jackson, comic writer Kevin Smith, and director James Gunn.

Recommended

Graham worked with Scorsese in the Oscar-nominated film The Irishman in 2019, and also starred in Marvel’sVenom: Let There Be Carnage last year.

In a new interview with The Independent published on Saturday (19 November), the Boiling Point star weighed in on Scorsese’s views and said that he “has the right” to feel the way he does.

“He’s Marty. Marty can say whatever he wants, and I’ll agree with him at that particular moment,” he said. “He’s Martin Scorsese. He has the right.”

Stephen Graham and Martin Scorsese

(Getty)

Elsewhere in the interview, Graham had kind words for Andy Serkis, who directed him in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and alsoplayed villain Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther.

Recommended

Calling Serkis as a “fantastic director”, Graham added: “He’s one of the people I looked up to as a young actor coming up. He’s a character actor, which I really love, because, you know, I try to see myself as a similar thing, trying to find the truth in these characters.”

Graham will soon star in Matilda the Musical as the bookish lead’s father, Mr Wormwood. Read his full interview with The Independent here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in