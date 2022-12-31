Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘An OBE for both of us:’ Stephen Graham says he will ‘share’ honour with his mother following her death

Actor called his mum ‘incredible’ and ‘ inspirational’

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 31 December 2022 11:59
Comments
Matilda the Musical trailer

Stephen Graham has shared a touching message following the death of his mother.

The actor’s announcement came one day after it was revealed he would reveive an OBE as part of the annual New Year Honours.

On Saturday (31 December), Graham wrote on Twitter: “This incredible, inspirational, woman & the purest heart my mum passed away.”

He continued: “Her words as a child ‘no one is above you and no one is below you all are equal’ have remained with me throughout my life.

“I feel so honoured and proud to share this with her. An OBE for both of us mum.”

Recommended

Graham, 49, accompanied the post with a selection of photos of himself as a youngster with his mother.

The actor’s credits include This Is England, The Irishman and Boiling Point. Most recently, he appeared in Matthew Warchus’s film adaptation of Matilda: The Musical.

Stephen Graham pays tribute to mother on Twitter

(Twitter)

He is receiving an OBE for services to drama.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in