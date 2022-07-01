Stephen King candidly shares title of ‘only film’ he’s ever ‘walked out of’

No, it wasn’t an adaptation of one of his books

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 01 July 2022 06:48
Comments
Transformers- The Last Knight - trailer

Stephen King has revealed the title of the only film he’s ever walked out of.

The horror author didn’t hold back in a response to a tweet by author Linwood Barclay.

After Barclay revealed that he disliked Jurassic World Dominion so much he had to leave the cinema, Bay waded in to share the name of the only film that made him do the same.

King wrote: “I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS.”

When his fans asked if he meant the 1986 cartoon version, King clarified it was “the first one” in the franchise.

Recommended

The Michael Bay film, released in 2007, was produced by Steven Spielberg. It made a total of $709m (£585m), at the global box office.

Stephen King names the only film he’s only ever walked out of

(Twitter)

Fortunately, in King’s eyes, none of the adaptations of his books have been as bad as Transformers – even though some must have certainly been close.

For example, The Dark Tower, released in 2017, was torn apart by critics, as was the remake of Firestarter, which was released earlier this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in