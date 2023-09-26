Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Stephen King has shared a new horror film recommendation – just in time for Halloween season.

The prolific author, best known for writing spooky tales including The Shining (1977) and Misery (1987), has had several of his works adapted into films over the decades.

As Halloween approaches next month, King has one recommendation up his sleeve for fellow horror fans.

Posting on X/Twitter on Monday (25 September), King, 76, sang the praises of the sci-fi horror film No One Will Save You, which is fast becoming a cult favourite.

Quietly released on Hulu earlier this month, the movie stars Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn, a young recluse who finds solace within the walls of her childhood home until one night she is awakened by strange noises from unearthly intruders.

Fans will recognise Dever from Netflix’s 2019 mini-series Unbelievable and the critically acclaimed Hulu show Dopesick about America’s opioid crisis.

“Brilliant, daring, involving scary,” wrote King of the film. “You have to go back over 60 years, to a Twilight Zone episode called ‘The Invaders’ to find anything remotely like it.”

The horror expert went on to call the movie “truly unique”.

The Twilight Zone, released between 1959 and 1964, is an American sci-fi horror anthology series, which from the sounds of it, shares elements with Hulu’s latest offering.

No One Will Save You, which also stars Zack Duhame and Geraldine Singer, is a brief affair, clocking in at just over 90 minutes with minimal dialogue. The film currently holds a 79 per cent rating on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

American director Brian Duffield’s previous writing credits include Love and Monsters (2020), Underwater (2020), and The Babysitter (2017).

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

No One Will Save You is available to watch in the UK on Disney Plus.

This is not the first time King has gone to bat for a film. The author routinely shares his movie recommendations on Twitter, where he has 7.1 million followers.

(Getty Images)

Last month, he joined Guillermo del Toro in praising a new horror film about Dracula’s journey to London.

Directed by André Øvredal,The Last Voyage of the Demeter stars Liam Cunningham, Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi and Oppenheimer actor David Dastmalchian.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter, is an adaptation of the seventh chapter of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, titled “Captain’s Log”, which chronicles the fate of the doomed merchant ship the Demeter, on its voyage from the Black Sea port of Varna to Whitby, England.