Steve Buscemi, the star of the Coen brothers film Fargo and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, was randomly assaulted in New York City and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The attack occurred in Manhattan on Wednesday (8 May) and left Buscemi, 55, with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

On Sunday (12 May), Buscemi’s publicist shared a statement updating the public on his condition.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in MidTown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” the statement reads.

“He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

In March, Buscemi’s Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was also assaulted at random while out in the city.

The New York Police Department put out a nameless statement about the assault on Wednesday, with Buscemi’s representative later confirming on Sunday that the unidentified assault victim in the police statement was the actor.

The police department said there were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

Steve Buscemi randomly attacked in New York City ( AP )

An onlooker told the New York Post what she saw of the attack, noting that she didn’t see what the assailant looked like.

“I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards,” the woman told the publication.

“He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction... I didn’t see who hit him.”

Buscemi was born in Brooklyn, New York City and has lived in the city for most of his life.

In the 1980s, Buscemi was an FDNY firefighter before leaving the profession to pursue an acting career. After the September 11 attacks in 2001, Buscemi returned to his old department for volunteer shifts and searched for missing firefighters under the rubble.

This random attack follows fellow Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Stuhlbargbeing assaulted at random in New York City earlier this year.

Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on 31 March. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

Police confirmed the following day (Monday 1 April) the alleged attacker as 27-year-old Xavier Israel, who is thought to have attacked Stuhlbarg, 55, in the back of the neck with the weapon, causing an abrasion and other injuries.