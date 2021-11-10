Steve Martin has the best reaction to Paul Rudd being named the Sexiest Man Alive

Steve Martin has shared a message of solidarity with Paul Rudd, who has just been named the Sexiest Man Alive.

The I Love You, Man star was given the accolade on Tuesday night (9 November) by People magazine.

Reacting to the news, Steve Martin – a childhood hero of Rudd’s – tweeted a simple message: “Trust me. It’s a burden.”

In an interview with People about how he feels to have been named the sexiest man alive, Rudd said he expects those close to him to give him “so much grief” over his new title, but that he’s going to “lean into it hard” nonetheless.

Rudd was not wrong. His wife of 18 years, Julie, has already told him she is “stupefied” by the news.

Rudd joked that he hopes his new title will grant him an invitation to “those sexy dinners” with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B Jordan — all past winners.

Other past honourees have included John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

On other ways in which his life might change thanks to the accolade, Rudd said: “I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts.

“And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious.”