Kathy Burke has paid tribute to her Nil By Mouth co-star Steve Sweeney, who has died aged 74.

The actor appeared in Gary Oldman’s 1997 directorial debut as Danny, but was perhaps best known for his role of plank in Guy Ritchie’s 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Burke wrote to her followers on X/Twitter on Thursday (20 June): “Heard the sad news last night that UK actor and old friend, Steve Sweeney has passed away.

“He was brilliant in many theatre and film productions incl Lock Stock & Nil By Mouth and was a favourite of genius director Alan Clarke.

She concluded the post with: “Once met, never forgotten. RIP mate.” Sweeney’s cause of death is unknown.

As well as Nil By Mouth and Lock, Stock, Sweeney starred in writer-director Jasmin Dizdar’s film Beautiful People and British show The Bill, Dalziel and Pascoe and Murphy’s Law.

His other credits included multiple stage productions, 1982 TV movie Made in Britain and 1983 series Nanny, in which he played Frank Halley.

Steve Sweeney as Plank in ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' ( PolyGram Filmed Entertainment ( )

Sweeney also appeared in EastEnders in 1993, playing two background characters: “Snip” Gibbons and Clive.

Most recently, he appeared in Zac Efron and Russell Crowe comedy film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which was released in 2022.

Over the years, Sweeney also worked as a producer and a casting director. In Lock Stock, Sweeney’s character is killed after being shot by Rory Breaker (Vas Blackwood).

Burke’s comments section has been flooded by tributes to Sweeney.

Kathy Burke has paid tribute to ‘Lock, Stock’ actor Steve Sweeney ( X/Twitter )

“I’m so sorry that’s really sad he was a really good actor. Far too young,” one fan wrote, with another writing: “Will always remember him as Plank, but he was great in all the films he was in. RIP to a great actor.”

An additional fan added: “I’m so sorry Kathy. That’s really sad news. My condolences to his family and friends. I also thought he was a great actor.”