Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh has ruled out making a superhero franchise film over the conspicuous lack of sex in them.

Soderbergh was speaking to The Daily Beast about his forthcoming film Kimi when he was asked whether he would consider writing or directing a superhero film.

In response, Soderbergh said that although he doesn’t think these films are “lower tier” in any way, he doesn’t relate to the films because “there’s no f***ing” in an interview published on Monday (7 February).

The Erin Brockovich director first explained that he’s simply far too “earthbound to release myself into a universe in which Newtonian physics don’t exist”.

“For a lot of these, for me to understand the world and how to write or supervise the writing of the story and the characters – apart from the fact that I can bend time and defy gravity and shoot beams out of my fingers – there’s no f***ing. Nobody’s f***ing!”

He continued: “I don’t know how to tell people how to behave in a world in which that is not a thing.”

The 59-year-old also highlighted a lack of practical information about these characters – “Who’s paying these people? Who do they work for? How does this job come to be?” – as one of the reasons he had never ventured deep into the “fantasy-spectacle universe”.

Soderbergh’s Kimi follows a young, agoraphobic single woman (Zoë Kravitz) who discovers evidence of a violent crime while sifting through data streams “collected by an Alexa-style personal assistant”, according to The Daily Beast. Her quest for justice is thwarted by her Big Tech overlords, and a crippling fear of leaving her apartment.

Kimi is scheduled for release on 10 February in the US.