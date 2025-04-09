Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marvin Levy, longtime advisor and publicist to the award winning director Steven Spielberg, died aged 96 on 7 April.

The publicist worked on a variety of marketing campaigns over the years for a number of iconic films including Jurassic Park, Taxi Driver and Back to the Future. Levy worked with Spielberg for over half a century.

Spielberg issued a statement which he shared with The Hollywood Reporter where he described Levy’s passing as a “huge loss”.

He said: “There are many PR executives, but Marvin was one of a kind.

"For over 50 years, he was a deeply loyal and exceptional collaborator who was respected and appreciated by all those who were lucky enough to learn from his counsel.”

Levy began his career advertising in New York and worked his way up to Columbia Pictures in Hollywood.

When introducing Levy at the Governors Awards in November 2018, Tom Hanks also noted that the publicist had collaborated with Spielberg on films including ET best picture winner Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan.

Hanks said: “Now, all those movies are pretty damn good, but I don’t think any of us in this room would have bothered seeing them without the efforts of Marvin Levy.”

In his acceptance speech, Levy said: “The person who most taught me that is Steven Spielberg. He’s always treated me like a storyteller, and we are all storytellers in the public relations branch.”

The pair had a loyal working relationship with Spielberg relying on Levy for advice throughout his career. When Spielberg founded DreamWorks in 1994, Levy moved with him.

Levy retired in July 2024. Spielberg noted at the time: “To say that Marvin has been an integral part of my personal and professional life is an understatement.”

In his recent statement, Spielberg mentioned that he had worked with Levy since the earliest days of his career.

He said: “I am grateful for all our years together. Marvin never failed to make me laugh, he never stopped smiling. We will miss you, Marvin. You will always be in our hearts, and your memory will always make us smile.”