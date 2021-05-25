Steve-O convinced a doctor to paralyse him from the waist down for a stunt in Jackass 4

Jackass star Steve-O has revealed he managed to convince a doctor to paralyse him from the waist down to film a stunt for Jackass 4.

Jackass was a series that originally aired on MTV in the early 2000s. The controversial show featured a cast of nine carrying out incredibly dangerous stunts and pranks on each other.

The forthcoming film will reunite Steve-O with his Jackass co-stars, including Johnny Knoxville, and Jason Acuña.

In a new clip posted to his YouTube channel, Steve-O – real name Stephen Gilchrist Glover – revealed that one of the film’s especially hazardous stunts required him to be paralysed from the waist down.

He said: “I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four-inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyse me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible s*** happened to me.”

The reality star shared a short clip showing a needle being injected into his spine with the surrounding skin speckled in blood.

The 46-year-old also revealed another extreme stunt lined up for Jackass 4, which involves him diving into a tub of “pure piss”.

“I’m getting ready to do a world record highest belly flop ever performed into pure piss,” he said. “That’s why I have 190 gallons of pure piss in my front yard at home.”

Last year it was revealed that both Steve-O and Knoxville were hospitalised on the second day of filming Jackass 4.

Sharing a video from the hospital waiting room, co-star Bam Margera said: “Second day of filming Jackass and already Steve-O and Knoxville are hospitalised by jumping on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment.”

Margera, however, was later removed from the forthcoming film. In a social media post speaking about his removal, the reality star claimed that “my family Jackass has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me”.

The Jackass team last worked together on 2013’s Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.