Fans thrilled by Back to the Future Easter eggs in Stray video game

Game allows players to take command of a stray cat living in a dystopian world

Inga Parkel
Thursday 21 July 2022 20:16
Eagle-eyed “Stray” players have taken notice of the handful of Easter eggs embedded within the new adventure game.

The video game – which allows gamers to play as a stray cat living in a dystopian world – was released on the PC and PlayStation 4 and 5 earlier this week on 19 July.

A few days since its release, fans on Twitter have begun sharing their findings, which have included nods to 1985 sci-fi film Back to the Future, as well as 2012 TV cartoon Gravity Falls, and 2011 video game “Skyrim”.

Many have noted the Back to the Future shoutout from one of the game’s characters, a robot named Doc, who says, “This baby needs 1.21 Gigowatts to work, and the only thing around here with that kind of juice is the Generator outside the house”.

This directly references a scene in the movie classic when Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown discovers he needs 1.21 Gigawatts in order to send Marty (Michael J Fox) back to the future.

“Loved this Back to the Future Easter egg in ‘Stray,’” one person wrote.

‘Back to the Future’ reference in Stray

(ross_stoddart/ Twitter screenshot)

Others pointed out a more subtle discovery, which alluded to the Gravity Falls journal that offers twins Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal) Pines insight into their town’s secrets.

“Is that a Gravity Falls Easter egg or am I imagining things?” someone questioned, accompanied by a screenshot of a similar-looking book.

‘Gravity Falls’ reference in ‘Sky’

(SearchyShina/Twitter screenshot)

In another Easter egg, the video game’s Doc is sitting at a workbench when he says, “Until I took a screwdriver in the knee, and it’s closed now,” which many gamers have recognised as a connection to the “I took an arrow to the knee” meme from “Skyrim”.

‘Skyrim’ reference in ‘Stray’

(sultrysanguine/Twitter screenshot)

“Shout-out to the ‘Skyrim’ easter egg lol,” a user tweeted.

