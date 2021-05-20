Animation fans are losing their minds over a possible collaboration between Studio Ghibli and Pixar.

The influential studios, who are behind some of the most beloved films of all time, are known for their different styles – the former for hand-drawn illustrations, while the Disney-affiliated Pixar is a giant of CG animation.

Fans of both, then, were surprised when Studio Ghibli posted a drawing depicting a mashup of its 1988 film My Neighbour Totoro with Pixar film Monsters, inc.

Adding to the cryptic nature of the post was the fact it came with no caption – and naturally, fans grew excited over wat the photo could mean.

While it was undoubtedly a nod to a fellow animation house, as opposed to a hint at a future collaboration, it left fans excited at the prospect of some form of union in the future.

Many people expressed a desire to see the two studios unite in the comment section underneath the post.

However, the image, which has been branded “wholesome”, could also be a reference to the fact that its latest film. Earwig and the Witch, marks the studio’s first movie to be made using full 3D CGI animation.

It will be released in UK cinemas on 28 May.

Find the image below.

Studio Ghibli ‘teases’ crossover with Pixar (Twitter)

The film is directed by Tales From Earthsea filmmaker Gorō Miyazaki, who is son of the legendary Ghibli filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

Earwig and the Witch is based on Diana Wynne Jones’ 2011 children’s book of the same name, and follows an orphan girl who is adopted by a witch.

Meanwhile, Pixar will follow up its Oscar win for Soul with Luca, which will be released on Disney Plus.