The Suicide Squad featured a hidden crossover with Guardians of the Galaxy, according to filmmaker James Gunn.

The director (who also created the Guardians films), claimed he was “astounded” that no-one had yet been able to spot it in the film.

The Suicide Squad is a loose sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, and sees Idris Elba, John Cena and Margot Robbie star as members of a supervillain gang.

Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn revealed that Dave Bautista (who plays Drax in Marvel’s Guardians films) almost made an appearance, but eventually chose to take part in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead instead.

However, he teased that another Marvel star was “somewhere in the film”.

“People know I almost cast Dave [Bautista] in a role and he couldn’t do it, so he didn’t,” said Gunn. “But other than that, well, there might be a Guardian somewhere in the film that no one has seen yet.

He added that he was “surprised” by the fact that no-one had pointed it out to him. “I’ve gotten a hundred reviews from this movie and I just am astounded,” he added.

Despite Gunn’s words, some eagle-eyed viewers have identified the cameo. You can see it being discussed on Reddit here.

The Suicide Squad is out in UK cinemas now