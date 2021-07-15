The early reviews for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are in, and the verdict is overwhelmingly positive.

Written and directed by Gunn, the forthcoming film will serve as a follow-up to the 2016 movie Suicide Squad by David Ayer, which, despite being a commercial success, was panned by fans and critics.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, John Cena as the Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson joins the cast as Blackguard, with Peter Capaldi also set to star.

Following Ayer’s poorly received Suicide Squad five years ago, Gunn’s iteration of the film has had its doubters – but if the early reviews are anything to go by, fans have nothing to worry about.

BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb called the film a “jaw-dropping spectacle”, later tweeting that he was as “surprised as you were, honestly”.

Earlier today (15 July), Collider’s film critic Steven Weintraub tweeted his praise of the blockbuster, calling it “super violent, extremely funny, and a huge home fun [sic] for @JamesGunn and #DC”.

“Tons of surprises and things I wasn’t expecting,” he wrote. “Just a great movie.”

Film critic Fico Cangiano appeared to agree with Weintraub, writing on Twitter that the movie is “fantastic!”

“A no holds barred, superhero/comics bonanza,” wrote Cangiano. The journalist gave fans an idea of what to expect from the film, adding that it is an “unpredictable in story, unique in style & full of risks”.

He added: “It’s also violent & hilarious. Action set pieces are insane. Idris Elba, Margot Robbie & the rest of cast are awesome. @JamesGunn has done it again.”

Journalist Drew Taylor, who has previously written for Collider and Vanity Fair, added that the film is “gloriously insane and so, so fun”.

He cautioned viewers that “after watching it, you’ll think you might have dreamed it”.

“Everyone is excellent and deeply committed to the material and its singular mood and wild ass aesthetic. Can’t wait to ride this rollercoaster again.”

Movies editor at Digital Spy, Ian Sandwell, wrote: “Any doubts you might have over #TheSuicideSquad will vanish after the outrageous opening.

“It’s a violent, hilarious and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favourite from the terrific cast. It’s just so entertaining that you’ll want to see it again instantly.”

Journalist Vanessa Armstrong agreed with the positive reviews, adding that Suicide Squad is a “hilariously violent and heartfelt story that’s surprising in all the right ways”.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg for a flurry of early reviews that praise the film’s humour, cast and violence. It seems Suicide Squad is finally getting its due.

The film follows the team of DC villains as they set out on a mission to the South American island of Corto Maltese, where they are tasked with destroying Jotunheim – a Nazi-era prison and laboratory.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled for a joint release in cinemas and, on HBO Max in the US, on 6 August, 2021.