The Super Mario Bros Movie viewers issue warning to potential cinema-goers

Fans of The Super Mario Bros Movie have issued a warning to those planning on seeing the much-hyped animated film in cinemas.

Released on Wednesday (5 April), the film is an adaptation of the hit Nintendo video game franchise, and stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and Charlie Day.

The Super Mario Bros Movie has been receiving poor reviews, including from The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey. Meanwhile, gamers have praised the movie’s fidelity to the source material, and the plethora of Easter eggs contained within it.

As many cinema-goers have warned, however, one of the biggest Easter eggs will be missed by many who go to see the film.

That’s because it features at the very end of the credits. While the film also features a light-hearted mid-credits scene, The Super Mario Bros Movie uses the very end of its runtime to tease a major character from the Mario games. (See below for more details on what this scene comprises.)

Viewers who have already seen the film urged others on social media to take heed of their advice.

“I honestly hate Post Credit Scenes in films like Mario because nobody is gonna stay for after the credits since it isn’t a Marvel movie,” one person wrote. “I might need to beg the rest of my family to stay to see it.

“STAY FOR THE POST CREDITS SCENE,” another implored.

Mario (Chris Pratt) in ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie' (Universal)

“If you love the games and everything, you’ll love this. Oh, and stay until the VERY end of the credits. You’re welcome!” someone else commented.

“I have just seen The Super Mario Bros Movie and I can say for all you deep and Diehard Mario Fans you are going to love it and stick around for the Post Credits as Nintendo gave us 1 last Surprise,” another person enthused.

As for what actually happens in the scene? Spoilers follow...

Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy voice Mario and Princess Peach in ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie' (Universal)

While the mid-credits scene reveals what became of Bowser (Black) after the events of the film, the post-credits scene instead focuses in on a white egg with green spots, which has been warped into the “real world”.

As Mario fans will likely know, the egg – which starts to hatch – teases the arrival of Yoshi, Mario’s faithful dinosaur companion.

While no sequel to the film has yet been announced, the scene seems to suggest that the creators have already planned where the franchise could head next.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is out in cinemas now.

Apearing on a talk show this week, Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Toad in the film, explained how he managed to affect the character’s distinctive high-pitched voice.