James Gunn has revealed that Superman: Legacy will now be known simply as Superman.

The DC Studios co-CEO made the announcement on Instagram while simultaneously confirming that shooting is underway.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn wrote.

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”

The upcoming superhero movie will be the first instalment in the rebooted DC Universe, which is being overseen by Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran.

It will star David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel. Coronswet, 30, broke out in Ryan Murphy’s 2019 Netflix drama series The Politician before starring in A24’s acclaimed indie horror Pearl. You can read more about his life and career here.

The cast of ‘Superman’ (@jamesgunn/Instagram)

Rachel Brosnahan will star as Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane. Brosnahan, 33, is best known for her lead role in the popular Amazon Prime Video period comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Her film roles include The Courier (2020), and I’m Your Woman (2020).

Nicholas Hoult recently revealed he has shaved his head to play the villainous Lex Luthor.

In a group selfie shared by Gunn, Hoult could be seen with a shaved head, mirroring the depictions of Luthor from the DC comic books originated in 1940.

Gunn captioned the post: “After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day.”

Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl, although it remains unclear whether she will make her DCU debut in Superman.

Gunn recently hit back at speculation that comedian and TV host Bassem Youssef was fired from the upcoming film for speaking out about the conflict in Gaza.

Gunn, 57, reposted an IGN article on his X/Twitter account, which reported that the character Youssef had been approached to play was entirely cut from the script prior to his comments about Palestine.

Gunn wrote about the article: “This is accurate.”

Superman is set to arrive in cinemas on 11 July 2025.