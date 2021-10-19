Susan Sarandon has opened up about her final phone call with David Bowie before he died in 2016.

The Thelma & Louise star dated the musician after they starred together in the 1983 horror movie The Hunger. Bowie went on to marry supermodel Iman in 1992 and he died of liver cancer in 2016.

Recalling their last in-person meeting at the New York premiere of his musical Lazarus, Sarandon said: “I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months. He did find me again. We talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said.”

She told The Mail On Sunday’s You magazine of their final phone call, which happened a short while later: “I wasn’t sleeping so I took a pretty strong sleep aid. And I had this dream that David had called me and that we’d had this conversation. Then later I thought, ‘Did he actually call me?’

“And I went to my phone and he had. But I have no recollection of what that conversation was.”

Sarandon added: “He died a week later. It’s all so frustrating.”

The actor also praised Bowie’s widow Iman, saying: “I love his wife Iman, someone who was so equal in stature to him. That was clearly who he was destined to be with. And I’ve kept in touch with her.”