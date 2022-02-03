Susan Sarandon shares message comparing recent NYPD funeral to ‘fascism’

Susan Sarandon has shared a controversial post to Twitter seemingly comparing policeman gathered for the funeral of a fellow officer to fascists.

On Wednesday (2 February), the actor shared an image on Twitter showing a photo of a crowd of police officers in New York City with text reading: “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like.”

According to Fox News, the post was originally made by podcaster Danny Haiphong.

Sarandon shared the post accompanied with the caption: “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?”

On the original photo, there is a hashtag reading #abolishthepolice. It is unclear whether the actor added the hashtag or it was part of Haiphong’s original post.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Sarandon’s for comment.

As per Fox News, the image of the police officers crowding the streets of New York City was taken at the funeral of NYPD officer Jason Rivera.

Rivera was one of two killed last month when responding to a report of domestic violence in Harlem. Wilbert Mora also died in the incident.

Sarandon has received criticism for her post from many people. One person accused the actor of using the NYPD officers as “personal pawns” in her “dumb little game”.

The Thelma & Louise star is a vocal critic of the US police force, having taken part in the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality in 2020.

“Shame on you,” she tweeted at the former mayor Bill de Blasio after he lauded the NYPD for exercising “tremendous restraint overall” during the protests.

The city Department of Investigation later criticised police for using excessive force. De Blasio then apologised for how the NYPD treated protesters.