Susan Sarandon dropped by agents following comments at pro-Palestine rally

Susan Sarandon has reportedly been dropped by her Hollywood talent agency over remarks she made at a recent pro-Palestinian rally in New York City.

The Thelma & Louise star, 77, has attended several rallies in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

A spokesperson for United Talent Agency (UTA) confirmed to Deadline on Tuesday (21 November) that they were no longer working with Sarandon.

In particular, the Oscar-winner drew criticism for saying at one rally: “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

She also retweeted a pro-Palestinian post on X from Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, who has been criticized over the years for making antisemitic remarks.

The Independent has contacted UTA for additional comment. A contact for Sarandon was not immediately available.

Susan Sarandon (Getty Images)

In footage from one rally, Sarandon tells the crowd: “People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are stepping away from brainwashing that started when they were kids.”

She encouraged attendees to “be strong, be patient, be clear and stand with anybody who has the courage to speak out” and thanked “the Jewish community who’s come out to have our backs”.

Sarandon has a long history of political activism.

She became a prominent voice in the anti-war movement during the 2003 invasion of Iraq and was a vocal critic of Donald Trump during his term in office.

In 2018, Sarandon was arrested during a Women’s March protest in Washington DC in opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

She was arrested again earlier this year at a protest demanding fair wages for restaurant workers at the New York State Capitol in Albany.

News of Sarandon being dropped by her agency comes as Melissa Barrera was reportedly fired from Scream VII due to her Instagram posts about the Israel-Hamas war.

On Tuesday (21 November), sources confirmed to Deadline and Variety that Barrera, 33, has been dropped from Spyglass Media’s forthcoming sequel over the posts, which have been perceived as anti-Semitic.

She wrote in an Instagram Story: “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.”