Sylvester Stallone reveals extent of stunt injuries he ‘never recovered’ from

Sylvester Stallone has revealed he has never recovered from an injury he sustained on the set of Expendables 2, leaving him with dislocated shoulders and a fractured neck.

The botched stunt happened during a scene in which Stallone was tackled by co-star and WWE legend Steve Austin, and the injuries have since required seven back surgeries.

The Rocky star needed a metal plate inserted into his neck and spinal fusions as a result of the tackle.

The Expendables 2 was the second instalment in the action film franchise starring an ensemble cast including Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chuck Norris and Bruce Willis.

The 2012 film, directed by Simon West, follows the group as they undertake a mission against a rival mercenary who threatens the world with a deadly weapon.

Speaking on the new season of The Family Stallone, a documentary series following Stallone and his family, he said: “I did stupid stuff. I was directing Expendables and, like an idiot, I’m doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam and I could actually feel one bang,”

“I never recovered from [Expendables]. After that film, it was never physically the same.”

“So I warn people, ‘Don’t do your own stunts,’” Stallone added.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (Getty Images for Netflix)

Jennifer Flavin, Stallone’s wife, added it is always a “scary time” for the family when the Rambo star goes into surgery, “He doesn’t like people to know he’s had so many back surgeries … I hope this is the one to help him live a more comfortable life,” she said.

“It’s really hard to see my father go through yet another painful operation,” Stallone’s daughter, Scarlet said.

“My whole childhood, he was in pain. He did everything he could to push through the pain and be present, but I couldn’t imagine every waking moment you are just hurting.”

Elsewhere in the season 2 premiere, Stallone, 77, and his wife, 55, announced that they planned on moving from California to Palm Beach, Florida.

The forth instalment of The Expendables released in cinemas last year, and suffered the action franchise’s worst opening weekend, pulling in $8.3 million.

It’s been nearly a decade since the franchise released a film, which opened with $15.8 million and eventually grossed $214 million globally.

Season 2 of The Family Stallone is now streaming on Paramount+.