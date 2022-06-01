Thor director Taika Waititi says he ‘comes off as very gay’

Taika Waititi has said he “comes off as very gay”.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker made the comment during a recent interview with Wired.

The publication notes that he is “occassionally assumed to be queer”, an assessment that Waititi summed up as: “I come off as very gay”.

Wired adds that this perception of Waititi is a result of both his fashion sense and the characters he plays in films who often come across camp.

Waititi has starred in a number of his films, including 2019’s Jojo Rabbit, which was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar in 2020. In it, he starred as a buffoonish Adolf Hitler, the imaginary friend of Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis).

He is also famous for his role in the mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, in which he portrays the sweet-hearted vampire Viago.

The 46-year-old is currently dating British singer Rita Ora.

Elsewhere in the interview, Waititi said he finds being around people, including his family, “really draining”.

(Fox Searchlight)

He said: “It’s just really draining. With whoever – it doesn’t matter who. Even my family. But definitely I’ve never met before.”

The Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker clarified that there was “absolutely nothing loaded” about his comments.

The highly anticipated Thor sequel – starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale – will be out in cinemas on 8 July.