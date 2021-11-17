Quentin Tarantino sued by Miramax over Pulp Fiction NFTs

Miramax has sued Quentin Tarantino after the director announced he would sell Pulp Fiction NFTs.

The entertainment company is alleging a breach of contract as well as copyright and trademark infringement and unfair competition.

Tarantino directed the 1994 movie, which was financed and distributed by Miramax. At the time, the company had been recently acquired by Disney and was still run jointly by brothers Bob and Harvey Weinstein.

Miramax filed the complaint on Tuesday (16 November), in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

The planned “secret” Pulp Fiction NFTs were announced on 2 November.

“Each NFT at auction contains ‘secret’ content viewable only by the owner of the NFT,” the release reads. “The secret content itself ... will include: the uncut first handwritten scripts of Pulp Fiction and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino, revealing secrets about the film and its creator.”

According to court documents reviewed by The Independent, Miramax is alleging that Tarantino “kept his Pulp Fiction NFT plans secret” from the company, which is “particularly problematic because he granted and assigned nearly all of his rights to Pulp Fiction (and all its elements in all stages of development and production) to Miramax in 1993, including the rights necessary for the ‘secrets from Pulp Fiction’ that he intends to sell.”

Miramax is seeking a jury trial and damages.

The Independent has contacted Tarantino’s representative for comment.