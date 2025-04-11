Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, best known for the 1989 cult classic Weekend at Bernie’s, has died at the age of 94.
The filmmaker’s death was confirmed by his family to the Canadian outlet Globe and Mail. The cause of death is not yet known.
Kotcheff is also famed for having directed Sylvester Stallone in his first outing as Vietnam veteran John Rambo in 1982’s action thriller First Blood.
More to come...
