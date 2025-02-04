Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The director of the highly successful Terrifier horror series has caused a backlash after releasing a statement about his lead actor’s comments about Donald Trump.

Damien Leone’s films, which follow the bloody exploits of serial killer Art the Clown, are amongst the most lucrative independent movies in recent memory.

However, the franchise, which has just announced its fourth entry, has earned a reputation for its excessive violence that has caused viewers to be ill and prompted a rare ban in France.

Leone is now having to defend himself following comments about his lead actor, David Thornton Howard’s criticism of the new US president.

On Threads, Howard has accused Trump of being on the verge of starting World War 3 and also saying that he “refuses to stay silent”. Lauren LaVera, who plays heroine Sienna Shaw in Terrifier, has also been vocal with her criticism of Trump.

Leone has since responded after Trump supporters voiced their discontent with Howard and LaVera’s criticism. In a statement, the director wrote: “I’m all for freedom of speech and expression. That being said, Terrifier is NOT in any way shape or form a political franchise.

Phil Falcone, Elliot Fullam, Damien Leone, Samantha Scaffidi and George Steuber attend the “Terrifier 3” UK Gala Screening at Vue Leicester Sq ( Getty Images )

“I did not get into filmmaking to become a politician or promote any political agendas or ideologies, especially through a killer clown movie.

“I fell in love with horror movies as a form of pure entertainment and those are the films I like to make.

Leone explained that the cast of his movies feature “both republicans and democrats” and welcomed anybody, regardless of their political affiliations.

He concluded: “If this doesn’t sit well with any fans or cast/crew members that is your right and I respect it. You don’t have to buy a ticket and you don’t have to work on these films. Thank you and I recommend you don’t let toxic rhetoric on either side of the political spectrum deter you from being a Terrifier fan.”

Horror fans soon flocked to Leone’s post to question his statement and accuse of him of “playing both sides.”

One fan wrote: “I feel this is in response to some of the LGBTQ advocacy that DHT has been standing up for lately on his platform, which would not make this response a great look. Playing both sides atm just isn’t a good take when one side is advocating for the rights and lives of minorities and the other side is celebrating seig heils and the splitting up of migrant families across the country. I love you and DHT and the whole crew but right now this response will only do more damage than good and cause a rift between the Terrifier community.”

Leone responded to the criticism, writing: “It’s definitely not since I agree with his stance on that. Who do you think hires all of our LGBTQ cast and crew members? They are loved, respected and encouraged to work with us.”

Meanwhile, another fan said: “Damien man I love you, I've always been a huge huge fan and I love your work sooooo much. Love the franchise, love David, and Lauren so much.... I wish this just wouldn't have been said. We need to speak out against/condemn evil people that discriminate.... A LARGE following of the Terrifier franchise are the LGBT community...I'm gay and I would never want someone condoning treating me like I'm not worthy..sigh.”

Again, Leone replied, stating: “We love you back! Why would we condone that? All I’m saying is my team who killed themselves bringing everyone Terrifier is made up of both Republicans and Democrats and this franchise doesn’t promote hatred for either as long as you’re a good person.”