Terry Crews has shared his thoughts on Chris Rock’s reaction to being slapped by Will Smith on stage at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

During the televised ceremony, Smith slapped Rock on stage and swore at him after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock had joked, in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith stated last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

After Smith walked up on to the stage and struck Rock, the comedian, who looked shocked, said: “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.” He then said “That was the greatest night in the history of television“, before going on to present the award for Best Documentary Feature.

It was subsequently announced that Smith xhad been banned from all Academy events for 10 years as punishment.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Crews reflected on the incident, saying: “When I look back, by what Chris did, by just deciding to hold everything together, it actually, I think in a lot of ways saved Hollywood.

“Because if there would’ve been a brawl on that stage, I don’t know if Hollywood would’ve ever gotten any respect again, you know? It’s hard to even imagine what would’ve happened.”

Smith slaps Rock at the 2022 Oscars (AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “The definition of toughness where I grew up and the way I was, it was always the ability to strike, the ability to punch, the ability to set things straight, to even the score.

“But the true definition of toughness was what Chris did in taking a punch and then holding everything together and then showing tremendous endurance and resilience in the middle of obstacles.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He said Rock’s “poise” was a “miracle”, adding: “I thought, ‘holy cow, we owe him a lot.’ I think every performer owes him so much because it just really saved Hollywood in that moment. I’m very thankful to Chris, but also I understand Will. I’m not [one] to demonise Will at all because I was there.”

Crews said that the punishment his friend received “didn’t fit the crime”.