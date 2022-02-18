Original Texas Chainsaw Massacre would have been a PG if director Tobe Hooper had his way
He was convinced the terrifying horror was suitable for children
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of the scariest films of all times, which explains why it has an 18 certificate.
Following a group of hitchhikers who fall victim to the serial killer known as Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen), the film was famously banned in several countries after being released in October 1974.
Some cinemas were even forced to stop showing the horror shortly after its release due to complaints from audience members about its content.
However, if director Tobe Hooper has his way, the film, yet another sequel of which has just ben released on Netflix, would have merely been a PG; this would have meant that children could watch it as long as they were accompanied by their parents.
Hooper made the film with this certificate in mind, and limited the amount of gore featured in the death scenes.
Speaking on the film’s DVD commentary, Hooper said: “As you watch the film, notice there’s probably about two ounces [of fake blood].”
According to Hooper, the the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) advised him this was his best way of securing the PG rating – however, after submitting the film, it was slapped with an adult R-rating due to its terrifying content and high-level intensity.
Not that the film suffered. Having been made for an estimated $80,000–140,000 (£57,000-£99,000) the film made £30.9m (£21.9m) at the global box office and has endured as one of the best horror films of all time.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The sequel is available to stream on Netflix now.
