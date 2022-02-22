Texas Chainsaw Massacre star Sarah Yarkin has discussed the shock ending of Netflix’s new film.

Netflix’s sequel to the classic 1974 horror film – the ninth instalment in the franchise – dropped on the streamer on Friday (18 February).

Despite viewers saying that the remake is “comically bad”, it is currently in the fifth spot on Netflix’s UK Top 10.

*Spoilers for Texas Chainsaw Massacre below*

Yarkin stars as Melody, a young woman who visits the town of Harlow, Texas, only to run into the chainsaw attacker himself, Leatherface (Mark Burnham).

While Melody nearly makes it through the film, she is killed by Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s final moments.

Discussing her character’s grizzly demise in a new interview, Yarkin admitted that she thought her death was “the best part of the movie”.

“Of course, I was disappointed when I read the script and learned my fate,” she told Cinema Blend. “But I think it’s a much better movie that I die, because it’s shocking.

“I mean, it happens in the last, like, 10 seconds in the movie. It was shocking to me, and I knew I died when I was watching it. So no, I don’t wish I lived. I love it.”

The actor then revealed a few behind-the-scenes secrets about the scene, saying: “I did get to see a corpse version of my head. One of the first things we did when I got to Bulgaria was they did a whole body and face mask of me to recreate my head.”

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is available to stream on Netflix now.