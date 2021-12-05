Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Trailer for Netflix sequel teases return of Leatherface
Fans commented that new trailer looked ‘awesome’
The trailer for Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre film has teased the return of a “horror legend”.
Coming to the streaming service on 18 February 2022, the David Blue Garcia-directed slasher film is intended as a direct sequel to the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre film from 1974.
On Saturday (4 December) night, a first trailer for the film dropped, showing a spooky house where the deranged serial killer Leatherface lives.
A mysterious banging is heard at the window, with Leatherface’s silhouette seen holding up the flesh mask of a person he has killed.
Viewers were left delighted by the project, with one writing: “THIS LOOKS AWESOME. This movie looks like it’s going to give LEATHERFACE the respect he deserves.”
“I wasn’t too sure about this when I first read about it but after seeing this trailer it looks pretty damn promising,” another wrote.
The film stars Nell Hudson, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford and Mark Burnham.
While it is technically the ninth Texas Chainsaw Massacre film to be made, Garcia’s project disregards all other films in the franchise.
Fisher told Entertainment Weekly: “The film takes place a long time after the original Texas Chainsaw. It’s about a group of people who come to this town and things don’t quite go as planned. It mixes a lot of important real-life issues with horror themes, which is always something I love.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies