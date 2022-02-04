Thandiwe Newton has issued a tearful apology to “darker-skinned actresses” for not representing them, in an interview where she discussed her new film.

Newton, who is currently promoting God’s Country, opened up about the experience of portraying the movie’s protagonist – a grieving Black professor who confronts two white hunters on her property – during an appearance on Sky News.

God’s Country is based on author James Lee Burke’s short story Winter Light. However, Burke’s lead character in the book is an older white man, rather than a Black woman.

The Emmy winning actor, 49, said that she was hesitant to portray the character over fears she wasn’t dark-skinned enough for the part, at the same time saying that God’s Country had helped her heal as a Black woman and overcome prejudices.

“My internalised prejudice was stopping me from feeling like I could play this role when it’s precisely that prejudice that I’ve received,” she said.

Tearing up during the interview, the Westworld actor also revealed that she had wanted to apologise every day to “darker-skinned actresses” for not representing them, saying: “I’m sorry that I’m the one chosen.”

“It’s been very painful to have women look like my mum feel like I’m not representing them. That I’m taking from them. Taking their men, taking their work, taking their truth. I didn’t mean to,” Newton expressed her remorse.

Earlier this week, Newton criticised Sean Penn for saying men in America have become “feminised”.

Speaking to The Independent, Penn had previously said: “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

Newton reacted to the actor’s comments by calling him a “jibbering fool”.

She tweeted: “Dude what are you saying? Like for real? You’re a jibbering fool…you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic.”

God’s Country marks the first time in Newton’s career that she will use her birth name, Thandiwe, instead of Thandie as she has long been known.

She told Sky News that the decision to use her name after it was “robbed” by Hollywood for “a few years” was extremely empowering.