The Batman producer says he issued Christopher Nolan with a Dark Knight warning ahead of new film
‘I’ve said this to Chris Nolan directly,’ film’s producer revealed
Christopher Nolan was issued a warning by the makers of Robert Pattinson’s new Batman film.
The filmmaker directed the Dark Knight trilogy, which started with Batman Begins in 2005 and ended with The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.
After several pandemic-related delays, The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, is released in cinemas tomorrow (4 March).
In it, Pattinson plays the lead character and is joined in the cast alongside Colin Farrell (the Penguin), Paul Dano (the Riddler) and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman).
Ahead of its release, the team behind the film said they were adamant The Batman would be even better than Nolan’s trilogy.
“I’ve said this to Chris Nolan directly,” producer Dylan Clark told Empire, revealing that he light-heartedly told the director: “Look, we’re trying to be the best Batman ever made, and we’re going to try to beat you.”
Speaking about the film, Clark added: “Matt is interested in pushing this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to his core,”
Explaining how his film differs with previous iterations, Reeves said: “We’ve seen a lot of great stories about Bruce Wayne witnessing his parents’ murder and then trying to find a way to cope with that by perfecting himself into Batman. But I wanted to do a story where he’s already been through the origins and does not yet really know exactly how to be Batman”.
He described the film as “a year two story” in reference to the superhero’s Year One comic book story arc, which was created by Frank Miller.
It was revealed last year that Nolan warned Zack Snyder off from ever watching Joss Whedon’s theatrical version of Justice League.
The Batman will be released on 4 March 2022.
