Colin Farrell has revealed that he will only feature in the forthcoming DC Comics adaptation The Batman for “five or six scenes”.

The In Bruges star used heavy prothesis to radically transform his appearance in order to play Oswald Cobblepot, AKA The Penguin.

The Penguin is one of the main nemeses of Batman, who is played in the film by Robert Pattinson.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Farrell said: “I’m only in it for five or six scenes, so I can’t wait to see the film because it won’t be ruined by my presence.

“Really, it’s a freebie for me. I’ll get a little bit uncomfortable for the f***ing nine minutes I have, and then the rest of it, I cannot wait to see how [director Matt Reeves] brought this world to life, because the sets were extraordinary, the production design [was] extraordinary, his use of music and sound will be extraordinary, and as you said the cast, from, all of them, Robert and Zoë [Kravitz] to – yeah, extraordinary cast.”

He then later suggested that he had “five or six scenes, or seven scenes” in the film, which also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Skarsgaard, Andy Serkis and John Turturro.

“I only had, as I said, five or six scenes, or seven scenes, and I wasn’t quite – I was at the early stages of looking at what I felt I could do or bring to it, I was at a bit of a loss,” he said.

Speaking about his physical transformation, he said: “When I saw what Mike [Marino, makeup artist] did, the whole character made sense to me. I swear to God, I saw what he did, and I just went ‘okay, okay.’ And I got really excited about it. All that to say that if anyone ever thinks what I do in Batman is a decent performance, I’ll gladly take 49 per cent of the credit.”

The Batman is set to arrive in cinemas next March.