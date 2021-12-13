The Batman: Fans think new trailer teases shock appearance of the Joker

Forthcoming film stars Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight

Louis Chilton
Monday 13 December 2021 07:58
Comments
The Batman 'Riddler Unmasks Batman' Trailer International

A new international trailer for The Batman has been released, giving fans a look at unseen footage from the forthcoming superhero movie.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, alongside a supporting cast that includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

Last night (12 December), Warner Bros Japan shared a new international trailer for the film, which is directed by Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes).

“I’m here to unmask the truth about this city,” says Dano’s villainous character in the trailer.

Some Batman fans have suggested that the new trailer teases the inclusion of Batman’s most famous nemesis, the Joker.

Recommended

While Joker’s presence in the film has only ever been speculated about, fans have identified two moments in the new trailer which potentially tease the character’s inclusion.

The first is the presence of a grinning figure in the background of a picture of Bruce Wayne.

“Can it be him?” wrote one fan on Twitter, alongside the image.

Others have also pointed to the very end of the trailer, when a maniacal laugh can be heard resembling that of the Joker.

However, others have suggested that the laugh is in fact that of Dano’s Riddler, another character who has been known to laugh theatrically in on-screen adaptations.

Recommended

The Joker remains one of the most popular characters in comics. The recent standalone origin film Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, made more than $1bn (£755m) at the international box office and won Phoenix an Oscar for Best Actor.

The Batman is released in cinemas on 4 March 2022.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in